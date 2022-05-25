InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Trading Down 3%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.59. 62,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 126,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

The company has a market cap of $176.44 million, a P/E ratio of 429.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.