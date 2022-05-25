Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Innospec worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,339 shares of company stock worth $1,484,379 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

