Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 420.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNOV. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 157,935 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,271,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $31.10.

