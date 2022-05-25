Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.25

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$174.25 and traded as high as C$182.26. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$180.65, with a volume of 516,000 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$211.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$181.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$174.25. The company has a market cap of C$31.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

