Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Position Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

