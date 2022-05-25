Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 122,174 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $33,091,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Invesco by 14,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

