Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dutch Bros (BROS)

5/23/2022 – Dutch Bros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

5/12/2022 – Dutch Bros was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

5/12/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $65.00 to $35.00.

5/12/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $64.00.

5/12/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $30.00.

4/13/2022 – Dutch Bros is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,565,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,525,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

