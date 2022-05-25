iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,060 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

EUFN opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

