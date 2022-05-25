iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

