iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 678,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

IDU opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

