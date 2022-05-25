Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.86

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $9.91. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 10,930 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,157,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.
Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in St.
