Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $398.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.95.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 67.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

