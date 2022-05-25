Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $398.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.95.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 67.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
