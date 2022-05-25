Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $13.50

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -533.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vertex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 712.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vertex by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

