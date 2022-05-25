J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.33.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $74,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J&J Snack Foods (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.