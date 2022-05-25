Kathryn Housh Shirley Sells 2,277 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMSF opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $937.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.40.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

