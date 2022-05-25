Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.42

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.42 and traded as low as C$15.30. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.72, with a volume of 14,450 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.42. The stock has a market cap of C$178.48 million and a PE ratio of -33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is -186.60%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.