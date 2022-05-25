Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.21) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Kingfisher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.