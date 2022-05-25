Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.21) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.
Kingfisher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
