Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

KIGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €91.00 ($96.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kion Group from €102.00 ($108.51) to €92.00 ($97.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kion Group from €86.00 ($91.49) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

