Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Kodiak Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.57) -15.86 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($6.00) -1.09

Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 1 4 2 0 2.14

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 311.50%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 595.30%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -28.50% -26.79% Kodiak Sciences N/A -45.15% -33.66%

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Kodiak Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia and other dementia indications; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

