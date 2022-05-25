Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

