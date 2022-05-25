K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.96

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.96 ($23.36) and traded as high as €28.83 ($30.67). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €27.76 ($29.53), with a volume of 697,719 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.02 and its 200-day moving average is €21.96.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

