Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.3138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

