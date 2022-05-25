LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of LivePerson worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.31. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $600,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

