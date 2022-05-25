Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 50,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 823,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Locafy Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCFY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Locafy (LCFY)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.