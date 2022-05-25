L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRLCY. Societe Generale lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €458.00 ($487.23) to €339.00 ($360.64) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($478.72) to €420.00 ($446.81) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($420.21) to €385.00 ($409.57) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €339.00 ($360.64) to €350.00 ($372.34) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

LRLCY stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $63.68 and a one year high of $97.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

