Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.58

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.12. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 31,542 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $158.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,204,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 47,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,290.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 239,870 shares of company stock worth $857,027. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

