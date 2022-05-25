Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

MSFT opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

