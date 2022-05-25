Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,000. Apple makes up 9.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AAPL stock opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average of $165.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.
About Apple (Get Rating)
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
