Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Coastline Trust Co’s Largest Position

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,457 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 83,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $589,701,000 after acquiring an additional 363,388 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 161,186 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

