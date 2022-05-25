Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 2nd Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,318 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $999,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.73. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.