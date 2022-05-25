Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,304,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.77 and its 200-day moving average is $304.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

