Morgan Stanley Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $113.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.13.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $228,416.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,992. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

