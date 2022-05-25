Morgan Stanley Lowers Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $50.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 260,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 108,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

