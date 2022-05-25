Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 1,051.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,879 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Myovant Sciences worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 77,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,586.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $926.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

