National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 629,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.47% of National Research worth $26,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National Research by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Research during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $52,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,934,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,777,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,659 shares of company stock valued at $512,379. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRC opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $831.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. National Research’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

