Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $30.12 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

