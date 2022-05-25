Natuzzi (NTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 27th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:NTZ opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
