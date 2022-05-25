Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.12.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $62.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.42. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 207.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 105.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

