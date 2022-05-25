New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.81. 29,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 617,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Concept Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74.

New Concept Energy ( NYSE:GBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.