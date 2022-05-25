Niko Resources (TSE:NKO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Niko Resources Ltd. (TSE:NKO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Niko Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,980,508 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.02.
Niko Resources Company Profile (TSE:NKO)
Recommended Stories
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Niko Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niko Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.