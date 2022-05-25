Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 2,069,916 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Rating ) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.