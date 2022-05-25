Northern Trust Corp Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.39% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 20,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $273,824.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,417,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,775,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 276,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,039 over the last 90 days. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGM. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

