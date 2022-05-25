Northgate (LON:NTG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.15) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.22). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.15), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £333.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.04.
Northgate Company Profile (LON:NTG)
