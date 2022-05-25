nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $688.40 Million

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) to report $688.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.00 million and the highest is $697.80 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $601.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE NVT opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.