nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $688.40 Million

Brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) to report $688.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.00 million and the highest is $697.80 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $601.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE NVT opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.