NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.49. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

