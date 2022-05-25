NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.49. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.00.
About NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.