O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of O-I Glass worth $28,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OI. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

