Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -178.86%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

