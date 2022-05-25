OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.21.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 19,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $499,782.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

OFG Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.