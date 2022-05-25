OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.45

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.45 and traded as high as $56.62. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $56.34, with a volume of 2,798 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($51.60) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.