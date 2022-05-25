OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,951,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.10% of OraSure Technologies worth $25,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $326.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

